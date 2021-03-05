The Delta Regional Authority has opened the 2021 funding cycle for the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP).
SEDAP provides direct investments into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development and small business development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. Under federal law, at least 75% of DRA funds must be invested in economically distressed counties and parishes.
“The Delta Regional Authority’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of the 10 million people who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state DRA region,” said spokeswoman Shawna Blair. “Through SEDAP funding, DRA upholds our mission by providing targeted community development investments essential for regional sustainability and economic growth.”
In 2020, DRA invested over $27.9 million into 94 projects throughout the eight-state DRA region. The investment was matched by an additional $491.8 million in other public and private sector dollars and are expected to create or retain 10,344 jobs, train 9,471 individuals, and affect 73,260 families.
Communities and organizations are encouraged to work with their Local Development District (LDD) offices to prepare and submit SEDAP applications. To apply, visit funding.dra.gov.
The deadline to submit applications is June 6. All necessary information for application consideration can be found in the 2021 SEDAP Manual, available online at dra.gov/funding-programs-states-economic-development/states-economic-development-assistance-program/eligibility-funding-priorities. Additional information on state-specific funding allocations, funding eligibility requirements and guidelines, and contact information for local development districts may also be found there.
