ARRESTS
Nathan D. Smith, 26, was arrested and ticketed Nov. 19 on U.S. 60 on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Diane Elaine Biring, 57, Van Buren, was arrested and ticketed Nov. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Derald Kelly, 57, Birch Tree was ticketed Nov. 16 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph.
Heather Herren, 28, Birch Tree, was ticketed Nov. 18 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Derrick Goins, 59, Springfield, was ticketed Nov. 18 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
James A. Chitwood, 48, Birch Tree, was ticketed Nov. 20 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Nov. 18, an officer noticed an open door at the golf course shed. The officer checked the building and the area and then secured the door.
On Nov. 19, it was reported a barricaded person on East James Street was making suicidal threats and had self-injured. An officer spoke with the person and noticed the person had minor cuts and was distraught and seemed to be acting suicidal. The person was taken into custody and taken to West Plains for a 96-hour hold.
On Nov. 19, a person walked into the police department and said they were being followed. An officer spoke with the person and provided a report for to fill out. The person took the report and left without filling it out or providing any further information.
On Nov. 20, an officer was dispatched to Harrison Street for a possible break-in of a shed. The shed was not broken into but items that did not belong to the homeowner were left near the shed.
On Nov. 20, a woman visited the department to ask about the Shop with a Cop program. The woman was advised that applications are at the West Plains Police Department.
On Nov. 20, an officer responded to the Walmart parking lot for a report of a person sleeping in a running vehicle. The officer spoke with the person and discovered they had a warrant for their arrest. The person was arrested and taken to Howell County jail.
On Nov. 20, suspicious activity was reported in the alley behind Sunshine Market. An officer was dispatched and spoke with the people and they were asked to leave.
On Nov. 20, an officer spoke with a man regarding a theft of soda. The man wanted to fill out a complaint form and was advised to visit the police department to do so.
