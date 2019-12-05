An Arkansas woman and a Tennessee man each suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:05 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 60 and A Highway in Diggins in Webster County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.L. Johnson, with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Conner M. Hollingsworth, 18, of Collierville, Tenn., was driving south in a 2006 Hyundai Azera when he pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Escape driven by Samantha Doss, 51, of Mammoth Spring, Ark.
According to the report, Doss’s vehicle struck the driver’s side door of Hollingsworth’s vehicle.
The report shows both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both were transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. No condition reports are available
