Aaron and Brittany Oehlerking of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Vada Rose, born Sept. 22 at 4:22 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds 5 ounces. Her siblings are Avary, 4. Her grandparents are Larry and Rosemary Jones, West Plains, and Randy and Laura Oehlerking, Crystal Lake.
Colton Clark and Baley Nelson of West Plains are parents of a son, Dallas Layne, born Sept. 24 at 11:34 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Chloe, 3. His grandparents are Paul Nelson, Thayer, and Chase and Robin Clark, Maynard, Ark..
Desiree LaChapelle of West Plains is the mother of a son, Atlas Jaxsyn, born Sept. 25 at 2:23 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His sibling is Caisyn, 5. His grandparents are Micah and Amber Amos, West Plains, and James VanWinkle, Birch Tree.
Zacary and Brittney Desanto of West Plains are parents of a son, Silas Daniel, born Sept. 26 at 8:49 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Taylor, 10, Harper, 5, Avalyn, 3, and Kinsey, 1. His grandparents are Debbie Erickson, Eugene, Ore., Daniel Jordison, Portland, Ore., and Nicholas Desanto and Cindy Wynne, both of Salem, Ore.
Brian and Leshia Clark of Peace Valley are parents of a son, Ramsey Albert, born Sept. 27 at 7:59 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His sibling is Trinton, 16. His grandparents are Dwayne and Tresa Pettyjohn, Peace Valley, and Dennis and Cindy Laperes, West Plains.
Marty and Brandy Sand of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Harley Jade, born Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her sibling is Kohen, 3. Her grandparents are Calvin and Karen Judd, West Plains, and Polly Ward, Couch.
Jonathan Wake and Natasha Plante of Pottersville are parents of a son, Phoenix Dean, born Sept. 29 at 9:39 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Leonidas, 11, Conner, 11, Jocilynn, 9, Ella, 5, Adalynn, 3, and Ragen, 1.
Keegan and Molly Bowen of West Plains are parents of a son, Tucker Wesley, born Oct. 1 at 6:23 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Stacy and Sharon Monter, Cabool, John Martin and Richard Bowen, both of West Plains, and Greg and Kris Hubbard, Oak Grove.
Scott Pettyjohn and Amber Brim of Peace Valley are parents of a daughter, Nevaeh Lynn Dawn, born Oct. 2 at 10:52 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Colten Boyd and Emily Renshaw of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Pyper Kay JoAnn, born Oct. 2 at 3:54 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is John, 1. Her grandparents are Kay Renshaw, Denton, Texas, Don Renshaw, Batesville, Ark., Dana Boyd, Baraboo, Wisc., and Tom Davis, West Plains.
Jesse and Mindi Gaines of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Abigail Jo Harper, born Oct. 7 at 4:35 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Sidney, 15, Quincy, 14, Brady, 10, Kynna, 10, Emma, 9, and Brenden, 8. Her grandparents are Jesse and Mindi Gaines of Willow Springs.
Hayden and Jordan Hunter of West Plains are parents of a son, Tripp Silas, born Oct. 13, at 6:58 a.m. He weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Reggie and Jennifer Smith, Willow Springs, and Kelly and Angie Hunter, West Plains.
Edward and Brandi Nipper of West Plains are parents of a son, Edward Charles, born Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. His siblings are Skiler, 3, and Kolt. His grandparents are Karla Preston, David Greenough and Robert Preston, all of West Plains; William and Margaret DeLisle, Boss; and Edward and Malinda Nipper, Birch Tree.
Melody Miller of West Plains is the mother of a daughter, Lily, born Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Her grandparents are Randall Schafer, West Plains, and Waunita Schafer, Titusville, Fla.
Justin McGlasson and Brittany Lunn are parents of a son, Waylon Dean, born Oct. 15 at 5:21 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Michael and Andrea Lunn, West Plains, Louis McGlasson, Mtn. View, and Anne Purcell, Potosi.
Jared and Casey Cates of West Plains are parents of a son, Dawson Leroy, born Oct. 20 at 1:58 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Ted and Cindy Hall, Joe and Lesa Rothgeb, and Tim Cates, all of West Plains.
Laramie and Chrystal Harris of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Olaynna Quinzzell Delilah, born Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Quentin, 14, Reagan, 12, Abbigayle, 11, Roxie, 11, Jonathan, 8, and Ayra, 1. Her grandparents are Cammy Cooper, Terry Walker and JoAnne Harris, all of Licking.
Matthew Howell and Chloe Hedrick of West Plains are parents of a son, Connor Lee, born Oct. 25 at 9:32 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Joseph and Shannon Hedrick, Paul Howell and Rhonda Wrinkles, all of West Plains.
Troy and Cami Yonker of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Emmett Thomas, born Oct. 25 at 4:46 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 22 inches long. His siblings are Aubree, 9, and Zaylee, 7. His grandparents are Kevin and Sabrina Watson, Bunker, and Steve and Sheri Yonker, Plato.
Camren Poe and Kearah Lovett are parents of a daughter, Kinnlea Lyzbeth, born Oct. 28 at 6:46 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds and was 18 inches long. Her siblings are Xavier, 2, and Emery, 1. Her grandparents are Talona Lovett, Summersville, Joseph Bradley, Chad Waldo, Joplin, and Jennifer Poe, Springfield.
Jeremiah Johnson and Kalliann Moore of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Evelyn Jayde, born Oct. 29 at 6:55 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 0 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Sophia, 7, Kaylie, 3, and Brylar, 2. Her grandparents are Aaron and Amy Williams and Russell and Tena Johnson, all of Willow Springs, and Kim Brown, Mtn. View.
Shaine and Stephanie Bunch of West Plains are parents of a son, Brennan Cole, born Oct. 30 at 12:11 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces. His siblings are Kiara, 9, Lane, 9, Dalton, 8, and Tucker, 2. His grandparents are Terry and Therese Roberts, Willow Springs, and Verlin Bunch, West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.