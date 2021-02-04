Howell County Commissioners will review and approve their records from Nov. 5 through Dec. 31, 2020, at its meeting set to begin at 10 a.m. today, held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square.
They also plan to discuss hiring an employee for the Road and Bridge Department.
Other items on the agenda include review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
