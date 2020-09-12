From 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, a part of VV Highway in Howell County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil.
The roadwork will be done between PP Highway and U.S. 63. The route will be open to local traffic only.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
