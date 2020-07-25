Hello, Howell County!
After five months the COVID-19 virus is spreading among us! By now, a good many of us know someone that has been affected by it. Howell County offices are still open, but with limited access to serve Howell County residents. The courts are cautiously open using protective measures.
The new courtroom located in the old assessor’s office in the Howell County Courthouse is now in use. The Howell County Commission appreciates the efforts of Circuit Judge Privette to get the backed up courts going with this additional courtroom.
The Howell County road crews have been working full speed ahead with the hot weather. It is time to work on the hard surface roads with patching, overlaying and chipping and sealing of them. Please be patient with the road work and the crews! As many of you have seen all the improvement and materials continuing on the 1,060 miles of gravel and hard surfaced roads that the county has. Thank yourselves for voting yes on the ½ cent Road & Bridge tax back in 2017. This has drastically improved our roads and bridges; in fact, this issue will need your support in the future.
During this time, the commissioners are attending various board meetings by phone or computer. It is challenging for sure! The commission is continuing working on the CARES Act money. You can call us at 417-256-3872 or access the county clerk’s website which is howellcounty.net for an application if you are eligible.
The Howell County Commission has been busy with the Juvenile and Sheriff’s Offices applying for various grants. One grant in particular, the COPS Grant. It’s a 75% federal grant with a Howell County 25% match for two additional deputies for a period of three years for a total of $211,057. Congratulations to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Board of Equalization (BOE) met July 20 to hear appeals on land and personal property valuations. No one appeared before the board, but Howell County Assessor Daniel Franks had a handful of changes which were approved by the BOE Board. The BOE Board is made up of three county commissioners, the county surveyor and two private citizens as voting members, and the assessor and county clerk as nonvoting members.
The County Sales Tax is pleasantly, surprisingly strong with all the unprecedented events going on in the world. The Use Tax was up 98% last month over the same time period last year.
Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen and his staff are busy getting ready for the County Delinquent Tax Sale to be held on Monday, Aug. 24.
Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner and her staff are very busy with the upcoming challenging election due to the pandemic. Absentee voting is going on now for the Aug. 4 election for the Howell County residents who are unable to get to their polling locations on Election Day. The County Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. However, their office is also open on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 to noon for their convenience.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Howell County voters will go to the polls to elect a new Northern Commissioner and Sheriff. These are very important positions to the people of Howell County. Along with these two offices, the 33rd Senate seat is up for election, as our current Senator Mike Cunningham, who has done a great job the last 7½ years, is termed out. He has in the last 7½ years maintained an office in the Howell County Office Building with Richard Eakin staffing it.
I have worked with four senators during my time as commissioner. Mike has either come by or called the commission to help with issues more than any state legislator in that time. We greatly appreciate him. He is strongly supporting a candidate for her to replace him in the Senate. Please get out and exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 4!
You can still purchase the 2018 Plat books and CD’s. They are available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40 at the Howell County Clerk’s Office and the Howell County Recorder’s Office in the Courthouse.
Come by and see us. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Stay healthy and be safe. We are all still in this together!
