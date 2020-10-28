INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 1:47 p.m. Oct. 7 to a business on Mitchell Road regarding a report of a disturbance. It was learned a man and woman were accused of attempting to steal items, and the man was found to have an active Texas County warrant and arrested. Both were issued a warning not to return to the business. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 3:10 p.m. Oct. 7, Officer Paden Turnbull investigated a theft that reportedly happened the day before at Walmart.
At 4:19 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to Aid Avenue to investigate a report of an assault by a man unknown to the victim. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries and did not need treatment. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 4:29 p.m. Oct. 7, Sgt. Kyle Parrish responded to Walmart regarding a report of a hit-and-run. A parked patrol vehicle had been struck by another vehicle, causing minor damage, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle involved in the accident was found about two hours later at a home on West Third Street and the driver was ticketed on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident.
A verbal domestic altercation between two brothers was reported at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 7 at a home on Main Street. There was no evidence of a physical assault and the case is considered closed. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Oct. 7 to Grace Avenue to assist the Department of Social Services in an ongoing child abuse and neglect investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 6:02 p.m. Oct. 7 there was property at her home belonging to a jail inmate who was arrested earlier that day. The property was collected and turned over to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Turnbull reported at 9:27 p.m. Oct. 7 he took a report of property damage and domestic assault that happened on Fifth Street.
At 12:25 a.m. Oct. 8, Officer Whitley Clark responded to Thornburgh Street regarding a report of an assault. When she arrived, the suspect had left the scene and the victim refused medical treatment or to cooperate in the investigation. The case is considered closed due to the victim being noncompliant.
At 2:25 a.m. Oct. 8, officers were dispatched to Ridge Crest hotel for a report of a man trespassing. The man was located, told to leave and ticketed on a charge of trespassing. During the investigation, a woman was found to have county warrants. She was arrested and taken to jail. Officer Clark.
School Resource Officer Chris Barrett reported at 8:09 a.m. Oct. 8 he was advised by the school counselor at the elementary school ammunition was found on the playground by students. It was learned a student had asked another student to bring a gun to school, and the student was not able to access a gun but brought a box of ammo onto the bus and gave it to the student who requested the gun. Some ammo had been taken out of the box and hidden on the playground, found by other students and turned over to a teacher. Both students involved were suspended from school and interviews have been scheduled with the students and their parents. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 8 to a home on Sixth Street regarding an attempted suicide. A man tried to overdose on medication and was taken by emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Cpl. Powell.
At 9:01 a.m. Oct. 8, Officer Brad Jones reported he was dispatched to a business on Missouri Avenue to investigate a burglary. The store owner said that within the past day, someone forced entry into the business, damaged a furnace and took property. The matter will be forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
At 11:27 a.m. Oct. 8, Officer Jones was dispatched to a home on North Howell Avenue after a report of theft from a vehicle. A man stated that within the past day, someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took his wallet.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 8 he conducted a traffic stop on Thornburgh Street and arrested the driver on a charge of driving while revoked. A passenger was placed under arrest after the K9 unit was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Both were taken to the police department where the driver was ticketed and both suspects were released.
At 6:50 p.m. Oct. 8, officers were dispatched to DRS/Leonardo offices to investigate an alleged incident of trespassing. It was determined a woman had committed a burglary at the factory and was arrested. Stolen property was recovered at the scene and the suspect was placed on a hold pending charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:28 p.m. Oct. 8, Officer Turnbull took a report of a violation of an order of protection that happened at Walgreen's.
At 10:52 p.m. Oct. 8, a driver struck a sign on McFarland Drive and left the scene. Officer Turnbull.
At 3:31 a.m. Oct. 9, officers responded to the OMC emergency room, where a man reported he had been assaulted by his girlfriend's adult son. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
Officers were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. Oct. 9 to investigate an open door on a house on Thayer Avenue. The location was checked and secured. Officer Burnes.
At 10:15 a.m. Oct. 9 the Wright County Sheriff's Department requested forensic assistance from the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, asking for help with getting evidence from a mobile device and information from an electronic service provider. The case is under investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A man with an outstanding county warrant was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 9 on Fourth Street and taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 9 on Independence Drive and arrested, ticketed and released a suspect ,on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 2:12 p.m. Oct. 9, a man with an outstanding county warrant was arrested on First Street and taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
At 2:49 p.m. Oct. 9, Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and arrested a passenger who was found to have a warrant out of Fulton County, Ark. The person was taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department, booked and released on his own recognizance per Fulton County authorities. No new charges.
Officer Bradshaw conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 9 on Hubert Redburn Drive and arrested a driver with a suspended Colorado driver's license, then ticketed and released the person. A man who was a passenger was taken into custody as part of a burglary investigation.
At 5:34 p.m. Oct. 9, officers were dispatched to Girdley Street regarding a two-vehicle accident. One of the drivers was found to have a suspended and license and was arrested, ticketed and released. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:34 p.m. Oct. 9, it was reported a key fob was found. Officer Turnbull.
At 10:12 p.m. Oct. 9, officers were dispatched to Sixth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Multiple people were spoken to at the scene and it was determined an assault occurred. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
At 12:11 a.m. Oct. 10, man was seen walking on Thornburgh Street, and on investigation it was learned he had active city warrants. The suspect was arrested and taken to the police department. Officer Colter Reid.
An alarm was reported at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 10 at Fishland on St. Louis Street. A door was found open and the business was cleared and secured. The business owners were notified, but nothing was found to be missing or damaged. Officer Clark.
At 1:00 a.m. Oct. 10, officers responded to Wilbanks Tire and Auto on West Second Street to investigate an alarm. Surveillance video showed two people breaking into the business, and a male suspect was later identified. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Clark.
At 1:51 a.m. Oct. 10, officers responded to OMC regarding a woman that had intentionally taken a drug overdose and was refusing to leave a vehicle. She was placed in wrist restraints and walked into the hospital for treatment. Officer Clark.
Officers responded at 2:47 a.m. Oct. 10 to a home on Summers Street to investigate a possible incident of domestic violence. It was discovered the involved parties had a verbal altercation and a report was completed for documentation only. Officer Reid.
At 5:21 a.m. Oct. 10, officers responded to Grump's Grub on St. Louis Street regarding a report of a burglary. The incident is under investigation. Officer Reid.
A woman reported at 7:25 a.m. Oct. 10 one of her license plates was stolen. Officer Burnes.
At 10:04 a.m. Oct. 10, a man was arrested on County Road 1770 after it was discovered he had multiple active warrants. No new charges. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Whitsell reported at 4:11 p.m. Oct. 10 she was dispatched to Ridge Crest hotel on Hubert Redburn Drive to investigate a report of trespassing. The suspect was no longer on scene but video footage was reviewed that showed the suspect trespassing, and charges are pending.
At 4:20 p.m. Oct. 10, Officer Turnbull took a report of an assault that happened at a location on Worcester Street. One of the involved parties had an active county warrant and was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail.
An employee of a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard reported at 4:27 p.m. Oct. 10 counterfeit currency had been confiscated. The reporting party did not wish to pursue charges but turned over the counterfeit currency to police. A report was taken and the counterfeit money entered into evidence. Officer Whitsell.
At 6:02 p.m. Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress on Missouri Avenue. Multiple people appeared to be injured and a man was taken into custody pending charges of domestic assault, assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 10 he responded to a location on Broadway regarding counterfeit currency. The reporting party did not wish to file charges and wanted the bill destroyed.
At 8:17 p.m. Oct. 10, Officer McKemie took a report of a stolen identity. The incident is under investigation.
Officer McKemie reported at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 10 he was doing a case follow-up on London Lane when he learned a male suspect had active warrants. The man was arrested and transported to the Oregon County Sheriff's Department.
At 1:17 a.m. Oct. 11, a traffic stop for a lighting violation was initiated on 10th Street, resulting in the arrest of the driver on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. The driver was ticketed and released. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Officer Turnbull took a report of property found at Walnut Grove Apartments at 7:01 a.m. Oct. 11.
A person with an active city warrant was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 11. Officer Turnbull.
It was reported at 1:21 p.m. Oct. 11 officers were dispatched to Broadway regarding a domestic disturbance that ended with a woman trying to hit a man with a vehicle. The man was not hurt during the incident and the case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 1:41 p.m. Oct. 11, officers were dispatched to East Main Street to assist in an investigation of alleged child abuse and neglect. It was discovered the abuse had been taking place in Oregon County, and the case has been forwarded to Oregon County authorities and the Missouri Children's Division. Officer Whitsell.
At 4 p.m. Oct. 11, Officer McKemie was dispatched to Lambert Lane regarding a domestic assault. It was determined a man pushed a female family member to the floor. The man was not located and the incident was forwarded to city prosecutors.
A woman reported at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 11 she left her purse at a location on U.S. 63, and it was later found alongside the road, but her medication was missing. A report was taken and the woman declined to pursue charges. Officer Whitsell.
Officer McKemie reported at 7:39 p.m. Oct. 11 he responded to the police department to take a report regarding a possible case of child abuse. The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.