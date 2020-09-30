Two men from Winona suffered serious injuries when their car struck a tree at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on E Highway, 2 miles south of Delaware in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Braunston T. Bloom, 37, and passenger Edward R. Doss, 39, were southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala that ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows both men were taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
TEEN’S TRUCK OVERTURNS
Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains teen after his truck ran off the road and struck a tree at 1:58 p.m. Friday on County Road 1770, a half-mile north of West Plains.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler reported Tyler C. Jewell, 17, of West Plains was northbound in a 2011 Ford F150 that ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jewell was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Debris from Jewell’s vehicle struck a southbound 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by Larry N. Carter, 67, of West Plains. No injuries were reported for Carter.
The report shows Jewell was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for treatment of his injuries.
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Moderate injuries were reported for two people after a crash at 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 142, 15 miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
Msgt. R.T. Rees reported Monty A. Hubbard, 66, of Dennison, Texas, was eastbound on a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2015 Nissan head-on. The Nissan was driven Wanda J. Scallion, 65, of Gatewood.
Hubbard was not wearing a helmet and Scallion was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Hubbard was flown by Air Evac to the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark., and Scallion was transported by Oregon County Ambulance to OMC.
AVA DRIVER HURT
Injuries were reported for two women, one from Ava, after a crash at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 125, 3 miles north of Garrison in Christian County.
Sgt. C.A. Stallcup, with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Jade I. Inlow, 20, of Ava, was the driver of a northbound 2015 Jeep Renegade that traveled off the right side of the road and overcorrected into the path of a southbound 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Tori D. Vaughan, 18, of Taneyville.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Vaughan suffered moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Minor injuries were reported for Inlow, who refused medical transport, according to the patrol.
