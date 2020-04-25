ARRESTS
Laticia Jean Vaughan, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. April 14 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Elijah Todd Patterson, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. April 16 on charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and second-degree burglary. Officer Conner Burnes.
Sean Aloysius Boyer, 52, West Plains, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. April 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Everett William Lamplugh, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. April 16 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Paul Jordan Driskell, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. April 18 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Brandy Nicole Peabody, West Plains, was ticketed at noon April 13 on Court Square on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Cpl. Powell.
Jeffery Thomas Sterling, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:09 p.m. April 14 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Brad Jones.
Tiffany Nichole Shannon, Pomona, was ticketed at 9:23 a.m. April 15 on Worley Drive on a charge of stealing. Officer Jones.
Lori Lyn Cox, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:15 p.m. April 16 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Trent Kinder.
Toby Harison Omli, Brookeville, Kan., was ticketed at 12:50 a.m. April 17 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Anthony John Magana, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:25 a.m. April 17 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Chris Barrett.
INCIDENTS
Cpl. Powell reported at 10:06 a.m. April 13 he responded to St. Louis Street regarding a woman who was suicidal. She was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment.
It was reported at 1:34 p.m. April 13 officers responded to Sixth Street regarding a verbal domestic disturbance. It was determined a man and woman who live together got into an argument and a vehicle was damaged. Charges are pending. Cpl. Powell.
At 4:56 p.m. April 13 a possible scam was reported. The matter is under investigation and was forwarded to detectives. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 6:22 p.m. April 13 to a home on K Highway after a woman reported she heard her neighbor had buried two babies in their front yard. An investigation was conducted and the allegations were determined to be false. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Cpl. Powell reported at 7:14 a.m. April 14 he responded to a home on Locust Street regarding CPR in progress. A man was transported to OMC for treatment and during the course of the investigation a syringe was found, containing an unknown substance. No charges at this time.
At 9:33 a.m. April 14 officers responded to Worcester Street regarding a domestic assault that occurred the previous day on Court Square. Charges will be forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 1:09 p.m. April 14 she was hit in the head by a man she lives with at a home on Joe Jones Boulevard. There were no signs of injury and medical treatment was refused. Charges will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
At 3:38 p.m. April 14 the owner of a business on Court Square reported finding a lock box behind the business. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Kinder.
It was reported at 4:43 p.m. April 14 a customer left without taking his $20 cash back the previous day at a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The business was contacted and the matter was resolved. No charges. Officer Kinder.
Officer Jones reported at 9:23 a.m. April 15 employees at Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply on Worley Drive stated a woman attempted to leave the business without paying for $94.97 worth of merchandise. The suspect was located, ticketed on a charge of stealing and released.
A man reported at 2:12 p.m. April 15 he found a wallet at Oak Lawn Cemetery. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
It was reported at 2:45 p.m. April 15 someone damaged a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado owned by the city while attempting to enter it the night before, while it was parked on East Olden Street. The value of the damage is estimated at $400 to $500. Officer Sean Barrett.
