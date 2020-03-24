TICKETS
Christy M. Gray, Joplin, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. March 5 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
James A. Proctor, Dunnegan, was ticketed at 1 p.m. March 5 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jason Christopher Hackney, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:54 p.m. March 5 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Samuel Gary Waldron, Ashland City, Tenn., was ticketed at 2:41 p.m. March 5 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Gabriel Ashton Carter, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:08 a.m. March 6 on a charge of displaying unauthorized plates, tags or stickers. Officer Travis Weaver.
Ashley L. Norgard, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. March 6 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Johnny Wayne Dale, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. March 6 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Amanda J. Kutter, Nixa, was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. March 7 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Courtney D. Bourrage, Dekalb, Miss., was ticketed at 11 a.m. March 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Ernest W. Davis, Charleston, Mo., was ticketed at 12:50 p.m. March 7 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Christopher Charles Corey, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:44 p.m. March 7 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and displaying unauthorized plates, tags, or stickers. Officer Bishop.
Calvin A. Douglas, Marionville, was ticketed at 8:45 a.m. March 8 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
David A. Mize, Wentzville, was ticketed at 10 a.m. March 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Kaprie L. Mitchell, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. March 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Bailey A. Gellis, Cedar Run, N.J., was ticketed at 1:45 p.m. March 8 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Zachary Thomas Wilhelm, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:48 p.m. March 8 on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Officer Weaver.
Glenn Dale Wofford, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:41 a.m. March 10 on Fourth Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
INCIDENT
Officer Bishop reported at 11:36 p.m. March 7 he responded to a home on West Fourth Street regarding a burglary.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:26 a.m. March 5 two women came to the police department to talk with an officer about some problems they were having with neighbors.
It was reported at 9:21 a.m. March 5 officials with Ozarks Medical Center called about obtaining medical records related to a case.
It was reported at 10:07 a.m. March 5 a woman came into the police department and wanted to show officers a scam call she had received on her phone. She was advised not to answer the calls or give the caller any personal information.
At 11:05 a.m. March 5 it was reported a man came to the police department for a copy of a report.
At 1:31 a.m. March 6 it was reported a woman called to report her boyfriend missing. She was advised to come and fill out a statement and speak with an officer.
At 1:40 a.m. March 6 it was reported a man came to the police department to report someone broke into his house, took items and broke his dog’s leg. Extra patrol was requested.
It was reported at 1:47 a.m. March 6 a man came to the police department to speak with an officer about traffic at the south junction. Officer Hedlesten spoke with him.
It was reported at 1:50 a.m. March 6 a woman came to fill out a missing person’s report for her boyfriend. After an investigation it was determined the man was fine and had just moved to Cabool.
It was reported at 1:53 a.m. March 6 a woman came in to register her dog.
At 2:33 a.m. March 6 it was reported a woman came to register her pets.
It was reported at 10:06 a.m. March 6 a woman called asking about registering her dog.
It was reported at 2:15 p.m. March 6 a woman who had reported her boyfriend missing, and whom officers had told the man had been located safe and living in Cabool, notified police the boyfriend had contacted her and told her the same thing.
At 12:30 a.m. March 7 it was reported a tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the road on U.S. 60/63 with no hazard lights on or traffic cones or triangles set out. An officer spoke with the driver, who said he had gotten tired and forgotten, then turned on his hazard lights and set out triangles.
It was reported at 9:11 a.m. March 7 a careless and imprudent driver was seen on North Center Street. Officers were unable to find the vehicle.
It was reported at 8:52 p.m. March 7 officers responded to a home on East Sixth Street regarding a possible ex parte violation. It was discovered the ex parte order had expired.
It was reported at 11:36 p.m. March 7 officers responded to a burglary at a home on West Fourth Street.
At 4 a.m. March 9 it was reported several puppies were running loose in the road. When officers arrived a woman was trying to catch them and put them back in a pen and an officer assisted her.
At 4:02 a.m. March 9 it was reported a woman called to speak to Officer Hedlesten about a situation involving her neighbors and their mailbox.
It was reported at 4:17 a.m. March 9 several puppies were running around on Fourth Street. Animal Control was dispatched but the officer was unable to make contact with the owner.
It was reported at 8:15 a.m. March 9 a man called to report a high school student was driving really fast on DD Highway.
It was reported at 9:53 a.m. March 9 a woman came in to drop off old medications.
It was reported at 10:37 a.m. March 9 a woman came in to ask how to pay her ticket.
It was reported at 11:01 a.m. March 9 a bail bondsman had called to speak to the court clerk about a person he had bonded.
At 11:27 a.m. March 9 it was reported a woman came in to register her dog.
At 12:51 p.m. March 9 it was reported a woman came to the police department with a question about registering her dog.
It was reported at 4:22 a.m. March 11 officers responded to a home on North Grand Street to assist emergency medical services.
