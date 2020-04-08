Trenton and Hailey Bush of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Callum Reed, born Feb. 17 at 8:40 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long. His grandparents are Greg and Jamie Buckner, Winona, and Roy and LaShawna Renegar, and Monty and Sam Bush, Mtn. View.
Luke and Emily Long of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Sophie Campbell, born Feb. 20 at 8:05 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Mabel, 4, Layla, 3, Jett, 2, Kevin, 4 months, and Winnifred, 4 months. Her grandparents are Dennis and Molly Edwards, Springfield, and Don and Bonnie Long, West Plains.
David Whittington and Bobbie Howell of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Daleyn Allen, born Feb. 22 at 2:04 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Brandy Howell, Robert Howell, and Allen and Virginia Whittington.
Curtis and Alisha Kazimir of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Nova Rae, born Feb. 22 at 1:44 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Clifford and Gwen Harrison, Seymour, and Gary and Sherry Marshall, Willow Springs.
Jared and Lauren Brassfield of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Isla James, born Feb. 24 at 5:40 p.m. She weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 22 inches long. Her grandparents are David and Crystal Cook, West Plains, and Craig and Stephanie Brassfield, West Plains.
Cailin Brown and Crystal Martin of Alton are parents of a daughter, Willow Joy, born Feb. 26 at 7:52 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Gabriel, 10, and Daston, 6. Her grandparents are Cheryl Caldwell, Koshkonong, Tim Amundson, Koshkonong, Glenda Brown, Munford, Tenn., and Jimmy Brown, Bono, Ark.
Raymond and Chelsey Epley of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Peyton Mae, born Feb. 26 at 5:14 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her sibling is Riley, 5. Her grandparents are Michael and Crystal Pankey, West Plains, Jane Foster and Randy Tackitt, Willow Springs, and Stan Epley, Pottersville.
Damon Barnett and Mackenzie West of West Plains are parents of a son, Brantley Wade, born Feb. 27 at 1:18 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. His siblings are Braxton, 4, and Abel, 3. His grandparents are Kimberly Smith, Denise Barnett, and James Achenbach, West Plains.
Alexander Williamson and Kasey Elliott of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Victoria Gray, born Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Jaxon, 6, and Olivia, 2. Her grandparents are Twilla Elliott and Bill Elliott, Mtn. View, Kenton and Paula Williamson, Ozark, and Regina Williamson, St. Robert.
Rachel Madlo of Cabool is the mother of a daughter, Annalese Dale, born Feb. 29 at 11:49 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Ronald and Sharon Madlo, Cabool.
Ricky and Samantha Wilson of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Charley Renea, born March 5 at 5:08 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Keneth, 10, Patsy, 10, Emma, 7, Anakin, 6, and Kaydence, 5. Her grandparents are Charles and Robin Moore, Pomona, and Boyd and Sandra Wilson, West Plains.
Garrett and Kendra Belcher of West Plains are parents of a son, Evan Dean, born March 7 at 1:26 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Jayden, 10, Connor, 9, and Owen, 1. His grandparents are Mark and Shelly Hall, and Denise Koon, West Plains, Jeff Belcher, Pottersville, and Sherri McAmis, Koshkonong.
Glenn and Moriah Roberts of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Raelynn Mae Grace, born March 8 at 12:01 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her sibling is Colt, 3. Her grandparents are Chuck and Amy Lee, Mtn. Home, Ark., and Susan Roberts, West Plains.
Aaron and Taylor Webb of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emmalynn Paige, born March 10 at 5:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces. Her grandparents are Michele Turner, West Plains, James McGraw, Fair Oaks, Calif., and Tammy Webb, Mammoth Spring, Ark.
Matt and Abby Rodgers of Dora are parents of a son, Lane James, born March 11 at 4:32 a.m. He weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her sibling is Avery, 1. Her grandparents are Jason and DeAnna Davis, Mtn. Grove, and Jimmy and Lisa Rodgers, Vanzant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.