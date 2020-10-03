Four from Alton, including three children, were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a horse-drawn vehicle at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on E Highway, 3 miles south of Alton in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. A. Falterman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Virgil S. Park, 56, of Koshkonong, was southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that struck the southbound horse-drawn vehicle throwing the occupants from the vehicle. The horse-drawn vehicle was driven by a 16 year old boy from Alton who had three passengers in the vehicle, Levi J. Hostetler, 39, and two boys, one 10 years old and the other 6 years old.
The report shows serious injuries were reported for Hostetler and the two younger boys, who were both transported by Air Evac helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Moderate injuries were reported for the 16-year-old who was transported by Oregon County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No injuries were reported for Park, who was wearing a seat belt.
According to Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Troop G public information officer, the horse suffered serious injuries and was euthanized by the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department.
3 MORE HURT TUESDAY
Minor injuries were reported for an Arkansas man after his semitruck crashed at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 5 just north of the Arkansas state line in Ozark County.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported Terry A. Middleton, 61, of Everton, Ark., was northbound in a 2000 Kenworth that traveled off the right side of the road, partially returned to the road and overturned.
Middleton was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Middleton was transported by Ozark County emergency medical services to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark.
Injuries were reported for a Mtn. View woman and a Carter County man after a two-vehicle crash at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 at Highway 99 in Birch Tree.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain reported Patsy J. Pruett, 26, of Mtn. View, was northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that pulled into the path of an eastbound 1994 Chevrolet pickup, striking it. The pickup, driven by Zachary P. Vermillion, 32, of Fremont, traveled off the road and overturned. Vermillion was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Vermillion suffered moderate injuries and was transported Mercy Ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
Minor injuries were reported for Pruett who said she would seek her own medical treatment.
THURSDAY CRASHES
Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. View woman after a motorcycle crash at 5:10 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 160, 3 miles west of Thomasville in Oregon County.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler reported Lisa A. Schuster, 54, of Mtn. View, was westbound on a 2006 Harley-Davidson softtail motorcycle and swerved to miss a deer. The motorcycle reportedly ran off the left side of the road and overturned, throwing Schuster from the vehicle. Schuster was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Shuster was taken by ambulance to OMC.
Two Texas County residents were hurt in a car crash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 137 near VV Highway in Texas County.
Cpl. J.R. Sellars reported driver Seth M. Backues, 24, of Licking, and passenger Kelsey R. Canterbury, 18, of Houston, were northbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert and utility pole before coming to rest in a ditch. Both were wearing seat belts.
The report shows Backues suffered moderate injuries and minor injuries were reported Canterbury. Both were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
