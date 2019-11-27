ARRESTS
Joe Wayne Glaser, 57, Mammoth Spring, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon/possessing a weapon and a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $15,000 bail. Deputy Lisa Noble.
Andrea Jolene Greer, 18, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Nov. 19 in Willow Springs on charges of first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm. She is held on $20,000 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Adam Douglas Lilly, 30, Winona, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 19 at the sheriff’s department on charges of first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm and first-degree tampering. He was released on $20,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Dustin Gene Fisher, 38, Mtn. View, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Department of Corrections in Licking on a Mtn. View city charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He is held on $685.50 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Andrew Thomas Castor, 38, Mtn. View, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in Willow Springs on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $2,500 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
Shelly Lovins, 55, County Road 6890, reported at 12:48 p.m. Nov. 19 she believes someone put a substance in the fuel tank of her vehicle. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Cheyenne N. Duke, 19, Caulfield, reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday her WIC vouchers had been lost or stolen during a change in address. Deputy Caldwell.
Bryan Scott Ledford, 48, County Road 7300, reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday several items had been stolen from his auction house on Bill Virdon Boulevard on Wednesday. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Les Snyder, 43, Mtn. View, reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday a Summit tree stand had been taken from a property on County Road 3450. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.