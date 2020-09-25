Representatives from Missouri State Parks will hold an informational meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Echo Bluff State Park amphitheater.
The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds and stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.
The park is located on Highway 19, about 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information, contact Missouri State Parks at 573-751-1224.
