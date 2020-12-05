Josiah David Tombley, 23, Pomona, and Jensyn Elise Heidy, 21, West Plains, on Nov. 7 in West Plains. Officiated by Troy Vetter.
James Dale Duncan, 53, Willow Springs, and Tina Ann Tucker, 41, Willow Springs, on Nov. 14 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Kelvin Fine.
Jesse Lee Collins, 35, West Plains, and Lexie Jewel Waggoner, 24, West Plains, on Nov. 14 in West Plains. Officiated by Joe Bill Dixon.
Seth Michael Geer, 22, Willow Springs, and Joanie Lynn Miller, 29, Willow Springs, on Nov. 21 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Jason Schaefer.
