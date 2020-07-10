The Howell County Commission will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
Commissioners will review and approve records from June 1 through 29 before meeting at 11 a.m. with representatives of the 37th Judicial Juvenile Office to amend a grant period and set up accounting for another grant.
Bids for repair and replacement of four low-water crossings in the northern part of the county will be reviewed and considered; they were opened Thursday. Commissioners will open and consider bids for transport loads of red dyed diesel fuel for Road & Bridge tanks. Those bids are due at 11 a.m. Monday.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests present will be recognized.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
