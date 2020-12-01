TICKETS
Martin Philip Simpson, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:25 a.m. Nov. 20 on U.S. 60 exit at Industrial Drive on a stop sign violation. Officer Corey Clark.
Russell Everett Johnson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:18 a.m. Nov. 20 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Clark.
Lynette Faith Nagyiski, Poplar Bluff, was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Heather Wood, San Diego, Calif., was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph.
Charles Dale Thomas, Pomona, was ticketed at 5:40 a.m. Nov. 21 on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Andrew Kyle Chaney, Springfield, was ticketed at 10 p.m. Nov. 22 on U.S. 60 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21 an officer responded to an address of 911 hang up call. The resident said her Centurylink internet goes out it calls 911.
It was reported at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 21 an person found a Phoenix 4 electric scooter dumped at the city yard refuse site. The person said they would take it home and clean it up if someone call to report it missing or stolen.
It was reported at 12:16 p.m. Nov. 21 an officer assisted EMS with a woman who had passed out.
An unresponsive woman was reported at 5:01 p.m. Nov. 21 an officer responded to the scene and was taken to the bathroom. The officer could not locate a pulse and the Howell County Coroner was contacted.
It was reported at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 21 an officer responded to Clingan Avenue to speak with a woman in reference to her son.
It was reported at 9:04 p.m. Nov. 22 that a grandfather called saying a 13 year old was off her meds and that he would be taking her to Ozarks Healthcare.
A disturbance was reported at 9:13 p.m. Nov. 22 at Subway. The officer arrived and told the person to leave.
A disturbance was reported at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 22 at a residence on Sunshine Drive.
It was reported at 5:17 p.m. Nov. 23 that there was loud music at the car wash. The car was gone when the officer arrived.
It was reported at 2:41 a.m. Nov. 24 that there was 911 hang up call. The officer spoke with the man who advised them to contact his phone provider due to the fact that this keeps happening about three times per week.
