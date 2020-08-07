ARRESTS
Angela Renee Heskett, 37, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. July 22 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding, ticketed on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, and transferred to another facility. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Paul Jordan Driskell, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. July 24 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates and released with bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Christopher James Nye, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. July 24 on a warrant and transferred to another facility. Officer Chris Barrett.
Robert Dale Rowan, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. July 26 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Coty Lee Holloway, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. July 27 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to register current state license plates and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Kevin White.
TICKETS
Brandon Joseph Pruiett, Moody, was ticketed at 4:27 a.m. July 21 on County Road 6070 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitley Clark.
Margaret Sue Rosson, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:32 p.m. July 21 on Bruce Smith Parkway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Leland Eugene Collins, Thayer, was ticketed at 1:44 a.m. July 21 on Aid Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Justin Brown.
Jerry R. Goodart, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:07 a.m. July 21 on Sunset Terrace on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Powell.
Tyler Chad Jewell, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:15 p.m. July 22 at Parkway Shopping Center on a charge of trespassing. Officer Colter Reid.
Angel Jodee Williams, Moody, was ticketed at 10:58 a.m. July 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Powell.
Christopher Allen Bullard, Pixley, Calif., was ticketed at 7:33 p.m. July 23 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while intoxicated or under the influence, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Conner Burnes.
Shannon Marie Besse, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:25 p.m. July 23 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brown.
Jaclyn Marie Scott, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:09 p.m. July 24 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of assault. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Lorenzo M. Offutt, Salem, Ark., was ticketed at 1:45 a.m. July 25 on County Road 6300 on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right. Cpl. Stephens.
Carl Wayne Delancey, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:28 p.m. July 25 on Main Street on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Jennifer Elaine Shriver, Pomona, was ticketed at 11:57 p.m. July 25 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Barrett.
Bert Leeroy Joshua Stone, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:41 a.m. July 26 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Cecil E. Stephens, no address given, was ticketed at 12:19 p.m. July 27 on Broadway on a charge of trespassing. Officer Brad Jones.
Jessica Ann Bradshaw, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:39 p.m. July 27 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Brent McKemie.
Benjamin Michael Decker, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:39 p.m. July 27 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of improper lighting. Officer McKemie.
