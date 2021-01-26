Through 3 p.m. Thursday, westbound U.S. 60 between RA Highway and Howell County Road 1550 is reduced to one lane while Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim trees and cut brush.
Work will be done as weather permits and the work zone, marked with signs, will be set up for 24 hours a day. Drivers should use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more infomation call MoDOT's Customer Service Center, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
