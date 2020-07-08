Missouri Job Centers will continue to open up across the state in the coming weeks as part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative.
The initiative is focused on reopening all of the state’s Job Centers in a safe in responsible manner. Although the centers will be open for in-person services, social distancing and other health guidelines will be implemented for the safety of staff and visitors. Job seekers and displaced workers can still access services by phone at 888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.
Also a part of the Return Strong initiative, staff are focused on helping Missourians skill up and get back to work, said officials. Job Center staff are prepared to assist with training opportunities, career services, resume writing and required unemployment job searches.
Individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits may be eligible to receive free training vouchers of up to $4,000 to skill up or retrain.
The department is hosting two virtual job fairs to help connect Missouri businesses with job seekers. The events will be held July 22 and Aug. 5. Employers interested in being a part of the virtual events can sign up at jobs.mo.gov/virtual-job-fair-employer-registration before Monday. Interested job seekers can sign up at jobs.mo.gov/seeker-virtual-job-fair-registration.
All Missouri Job Centers closed to the public in March when Gov. Mike Parson closed state office buildings due to COVID-19. Safely reopening the centers is an important part of the state’s economic recovery efforts, said officials.
Job Centers in Springfield, St. Charles and St. Louis County opened in June. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) also began in-person services in June, by appointment only. It plans to open to walk-ins on July 6.
Learn more about Return Strong at jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.