ARRESTS
On May 22, the Alton Police Department arrested Matthew Young, 38, of Koshkonong, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency vehicle sounding its siren and flashing its emergency lights, and driving while revoked/suspended. He remains in custody with no bond.
On May 23, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Manes, 38, of West Plains, on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register vehicle, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without taillights and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released with a citation.
On Sunday, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley Gibson, 31, of Thayer, on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing a motor vehicle. He remains in custody with no bond.
On Sunday the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dallas McGee, 17, of Alton, on a charge of being a minor in possession of tobacco. He was released to his parents with a citation.
On Sunday the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old boy from Alton on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol. He was released to his parents with a citation.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
The week of May 18 through 24, the Oregon County Sheriff's Office received 34 calls for service.
The same week, the Alton Police received 10 calls for service.
