INCIDENTS
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 12:23 a.m. April 3 he was dispatched to a home on Lanton Road regarding a violation of an order of protection. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival but left his vehicle at the scene. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
Officers were dispatched at 3:58 a.m. April 3 to a home on north Utah Avenue in response to a report that the homeowner could hear someone in her basement. No one was found in the basement, but property was reported missing. Officer Stuart.
At 5:30 a.m. April 3 officers were dispatched to a home on South Thayer Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. There was no sign of an assault and both of the parties involved stated there had been no physical contact during the incident. Officer Stuart.
Officer Shannon Sisney reported at 12:44 p.m. April 3 he was patrolling the area of County Road 6300 and Cobblestone Drive and was stopped by a man who said he found a firearm in a bag that was lying in a ditch. The firearm was seized as found property and the incident is under investigation.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 3:58 p.m. April 3 he was dispatched to a location on Maple Street to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance. Injuries were seen and a person was arrested, then released pending charges.
At 5:07 p.m. April 3 a woman reported her wallet was stolen while she was at Dollar General on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The case is under investigation. Officer Kevin White.
At 8:11 p.m. April 3 officers were dispatched to a home on Utah Street regarding an altercation. A man at the location had visible injuries and was taken to Ozarks Medical Center by ambulance for treatment. The suspect was identified but fled the scene before officers arrived. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Chris Barrett.
At 12:02 a.m. April 4 officers were dispatched to a home on Jackson Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined there had been no assault and the case is considered closed. Officer Stuart.
Officers were dispatched at 12:52 a.m. April 4 to a business on Court Square in response to an alarm going off. The business was found to be secure and nothing appeared to be missing or tampered with. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 2:45 a.m. April 4 an empty vehicle with the driver’s side door open was seen at a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard. A sign from the business was seen lying on the ground next to the vehicle and it appeared to be shattered and damaged as if it had fallen off of the side of the building. A suspect was located nearby and charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitsell.
At 3:21 p.m. April 4 officers responded to a location on West Second Street. Found property was collected and placed into evidence. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 3:39 p.m. April 4 someone called the police department to report his wife was keeping their child from him. The mother was contacted and it was determined to be a civil matter. Officer Whitsell.
At 5 p.m. April 4 officers received information that a missing person was last seen in West Plains. Information was gathered and a report was completed. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 1:30 a.m. April 5 Officer Stuart reported he was dispatched to a home on Worcester Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. It was determined there had been no crime and the involved parties separated for the night.
A woman reported at 9:29 a.m. April 5 she found tools on Bratton Avenue near the softball fields. The tools were entered into found property. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 1:24 p.m. April 5 a cell phone had been found at a business on Jackson Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:42 p.m. April 5 he investigated a report of a broken bus window at the Ozark Horizons State School on Wayhaven Drive. Evidence photos were taken and a report was filed. No charges are being pursued.
At 5:35 p.m. April 5 officers were dispatched to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a shoplifter. A female suspect reportedly stole several items. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 8:23 p.m. April 5 his car was being repossessed, but he thought it was being done illegally. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
