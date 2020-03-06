EMERGENCY CALLS
Howell County 911 received 1,996 calls in the month of February, 71% of which were made by cell phones. The total number of calls made for emergency services was 1,606.
Total calls made to law enforcement numbered 872.
The Willow Springs Police Department received 253 calls for service; West Plains Police, 219; Mtn. View Police, 195; Howell County Sheriff, 129; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 76.
There were 455 calls made for medical assistance.
Of those, 318 were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 77 to Willow Springs Ambulance and 60 to Mtn. View Ambulance.
Howell County 911 took 279 calls for fire, rescue and first responders.
Of those calls, 62 were directed to West Plains, 57 to Howell Rural, 43 to Mtn. View, 24 to Willow Springs, 16 to Pottersville, 14 to Caulfield, 13 to Pomona, 12 to Eleven Point, 11 to Brandsville, 10 to Moody, six to Peace Valley-White Church, five to Pumpkin Center, three to Lanton, two to Bakersfield and one to Rover.
