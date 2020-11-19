Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains woman after a crash at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 181, 14 miles south of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J. Cunningham with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Emma P. Bice, 19, of West Plains, was southbound in a 2012 Toyota RAV4 that ran off the road, struck a fence and overturned. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Bice was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Cpl. Cunningham was assisted at the scene by Msgt. Hogue, the Eastern Douglas County Fire Department and the Willow Springs Fire Department.
