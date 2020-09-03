CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 24 a man flagged down an officer asking if he had the number for the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter. He explained that his dogs kept getting attacked and he didn’t know what to do. The man was advised to file a police report.
It was reported at 11:29 a.m. Aug. 25 an officer assisted Willow Springs Ambulance personnel at Love’s with a truck driver who was experiencing back pains and blood pressure issues.
It was reported at 1 a.m. Aug. 26 that animal control spoke to a man who was dealing with too many chickens and dogs on his property.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 animal control received a report of two pit bulls tied to a tree that had been left there all night. The officer spoke with a woman who said she didn’t know how the dogs had come to be tied to the tree. The apartment manager was contacted and he said the woman was not allowed to have dogs and she was supposed to get rid of them.
