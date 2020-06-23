What a difference a few months makes. In March, few Missourians had ever heard of COVID-19. Today, as we await the beginning of summer, the virus has impacted the lives of nearly everyone in the state.
If our health has not been affected, our livelihoods and lifestyles have been altered in ways we could have never imagined. The good news is that we appear to be moving past the worst of COVID-19.
Last week, the governor lifted all statewide restrictions due to the coronavirus. Phase 1 of Missouri’s pandemic response has ended and we moved into Phase 2 of the “Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan” on June 16. Stores and restaurants are reopening. Employees are going back to work. People are starting to travel again. The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued guidelines to nursing homes and long-term care facilities that will allow Missourians to visit their loved ones again.
All of that is good, but we must be careful and listen to public health officials who tell us the pandemic has not passed. Missouri continues to see new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Kansas City, the local health department reports an alarming rise in numbers and there are isolated outbreaks in rural areas around the state, as well. So, while some people are letting down their guard, we’re clearly not out of the woods yet.
It’s tempting to return to our old normal way of living and interacting, but all of us must be mindful there still is no vaccine for COVID-19, or any truly effective treatment for the disease. None of us want to get sick. More importantly, we don’t want to unknowingly transmit the virus to someone else, especially not to older people or those with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable. We must all continue to do our part by maintaining a safe social distance and practicing good hygiene.
We should also stay informed. One of the best sources for up-to-date information is the COVID-19 Dashboard maintained by DHSS. You can find the dashboard by clicking on the “learn about COVID-19” link at www.health.mo.gov.
This easy-to-navigate website provides cumulative totals of confirmed coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths both statewide and on a county-by-county basis. The site tracks new reported cases by date and provides demographic information, such as age, gender and race. You can see how your county compares to others, and identify hotspots around the state.
Updated every day as laboratories provide new data to DHSS, the site tells the tale of COVID-19 in Missouri. As I prepare this report, there have been nearly 17,000 confirmed cases, though fewer than 600 people are currently hospitalized for the disease. When I last checked, 946 Missourians had lost their lives to COVID-19. While the total numbers are regrettable, the trends are definitely moving in the right direction. The rate of new transmissions has decreased. Hospitalizations are down 40% since May 1. We’re testing far more people — about 10,000 every day — and that helps DHSS identify areas of concern and provide resources where they’re needed.
For those who want even more specific details about COVID-19 close to home, the Missouri Hospital Association is now posting regional dashboards on its website.
As we enter Phase 2 of Missouri’s recovery plan, we must remain cautious. The DHSS still recommends that we avoid gathering in large groups and stay out of congested situations. Keep washing your hands. Stay home if you’re sick. Consider wearing a mask, especially if you know you’re going to be near anyone with a higher risk of contracting the disease.
Looking back to when this all began, I’m reminded what public health officials told us. We’ll get through this together, they said. If we are willing to make some sacrifices and take steps to contain the virus, we’d avoid overwhelming our health care system and limit deaths. That’s exactly what we did. By staying home, we protected each other and prevented the worst-case scenario from becoming a reality. We flattened the curve and appear to be on the downward slope. We can all take pride in how we’ve weathered this season of pandemic, but now is not the time to undo what we’ve accomplished. Until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19, we must remain mindful that the virus is still with us.
It is my great honor to represent the citizens of the 33rd Senatorial District. Although the Legislature has adjourned for 2020, I remain your senator throughout the year. If there’s anything that I can do to assist you, please feel free to contact my Capitol office at 573-751-1882.
