Preston Tyler Stokes, 32, Peace Valley, and Bethany Dawn Chestnut, 21, Willow Springs, June 13 in Willow Springs. Officiated by James Crawford.
Farris Lee Crawford II, 32, West Plains, and Kimberly Dana Brown, 40, West Plains, June 20 in West Plains. Officiated by David Cormier.
Allen Ray Shanks, 24, Pomona, and Leslie Marie Badeaux, 27, Pomona. Officiated by Richard A. Rhoads.
Jacob John Smith, 23, Willow Springs, and Kendra Desirie Ennes, 22, Monett, July 3 in Highlandville. Officiated by Jesse A. Cole.
David Ray Estes, 29, West Plains, and Sara Nicole Foreman, 28, West Plains, July 4 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Ronald Tanner.
