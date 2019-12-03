A Douglas County teenager suffered minor injuries in a crash at 1:12 p.m. Saturday on Highway 76, four miles north of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.W. Philpott, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a 16-year-old girl from Ava was driving east in her 2009 Pontiac G6 when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and rolled. As it rolled, the car reportedly struck a telephone pole, cable box and fence.
The report shows the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
Tpr. Philpott was assisted at the scene by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Ava Rural Fire Department.
