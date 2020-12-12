INCIDENTS
Officers were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 3 to Christie Drive regarding a physical domestic disturbance in progress. No injuries were observed and the victim was unwilling to cooperate with prosecution, therefore the case was closed. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
At 10:57 p.m. Dec. 3, officers responded to Thayer Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. It was found to be an argument between two women in the same family. No assault took place and no charges are sought at this time. Officer Whitley Clark.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 6:21 p.m. Dec. 3 he conducted a traffic stop on Broadway for a lighting violation. The driver was found to have a revoked driver's license, was ticketed on the charge and released at the scene.
Officer Clark reported at 12:50 a.m. Dec. 4 a man seen walking on Porter Wagoner Boulevard was arrested and jailed on several active warrants.
At 3:29 a.m. Dec. 4, an abandoned Dodge Ram pickup truck was found in the road at the intersection of London Lane and Ramseur Road. It was blocking traffic and was removed by a wrecker service. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 5:25 p.m. he initiated a traffic stop on West Thornburgh Street and it was discovered the driver had a suspended license and two active county warrants. The suspect was arrested on the warrants and ticketed for driving while suspended.
At 5:32 p.m. Dec. 4, Cpl. Stuart was dispatched to Ramey supermarket to investigate two incidents of alcohol theft. The cases are under investigation.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 10:12 p.m. Dec. 4 he responded to a home on Jackson Street after a caller asked for assistance in getting someone to leave his residence. The caller stated he had been assaulted several hours earlier, but did not remember details due to being under the influence of alcohol. No charges are sought due to lack of details from the victim regarding the incident, and the case is considered closed.
A woman reported at 4:57 p.m. Dec. 5 she had possibly been raped. Officer Reid responded to Ozarks Healthcare to investigate the incident, but the victim reportedly refused to speak to officers about it. The case will be forwarded to detectives.
A woman reported at 5:17 p.m. Dec. 5 she had been the victim of a scam phone call and sent $4,500 in cash to individuals at a Maryland address. The case was forwarded to detectives. Cpl. Stuart.
At 6:25 p.m. Dec. 5, officers were dispatched to a home on Gleghorn Street for a report of found property. Illegal drug materials were seized and logged into evidence for destruction. No charges. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 1:35 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home on Missouri Avenue regarding a possible domestic assault in progress. A man and woman were interviewed and stated they had been in an argument earlier, but no injuries were reported or observed and neither party wished to pursue charges. The case is considered closed. Officer Clark.
At 6:48 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a location on McFarland Drive to investigate a reported attempt to steal a motorcycle. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
Officer Burnes reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday he was dispatched to Cynthia Drive regarding an abandoned vehicle. It was learned the vehicle was stolen, the owner was contacted and the vehicle was returned. The case is still open.
Officers were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. Sunday to Sixth Street to investigate a stolen vehicle. A report was forwarded to detectives. Cpl. Stuart.
