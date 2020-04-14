ARREST
Austin Jacobs was arrested at 3:30 a.m. March 29 on South Harris Street on a charge of being a minor in possession of intoxicants, as a result of a traffic violation stop. Passengers Angel Williams, Johnny Owens and Dakota McKee were also issued citations for the same charge.
TICKETS
Andre Palmer Russell, Panama City Beach, Fla., was ticketed at 2 p.m. March 25 on a charge of speeding. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Joshua Dale Queen, Willow Springs, was ticketed 8:15 p.m. March 26 on a charge of defective equipment. Officer Travis Weaver.
Mariah Lenora Pitalo, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:01 p.m. March 27 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Amy Coleen Lawson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:22 p.m. March 28 on a charge of having an open container in her vehicle. Officer Travis Weaver.
Daniel Lee Cooper, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:41 p.m. March 28 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and speeding. Officer Travis Weaver.
Jerry Eugene Lee, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 11:12 p.m. March 28 on a charge of speeding. Officer Travis Weaver.
Kayla Marie Book, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:25 p.m. March 28 on a charge of speeding. Officer Travis Weaver.
Cecilia Marie Dixon, Point Lookout, was ticketed at 9:43 p.m. March 28 on a charge of speeding. Office Travis Weaver.
Raymond James Fiske, Summersville, was ticketed at 10:12 p.m. March 29 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Amy Sherman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10 p.m. March 30 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Sgt. Michael Huff.
Martha Spencer, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10 p.m. March 30 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Sgt. Michael Huff.
Ramona Nicole Farrell, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:40 p.m. March 31 on a charge of speeding. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 2:21 a.m. March 26, it was reported that a person called about a man in flatbed truck who was slumped over his steering wheel. Officer Weaver made contact with man who said he was checking his cell phone.
It was reported at 3:27 a.m. March 26 a woman came into the police department to register her dogs with the city.
It was reported at 8:17 a.m. March 26 a woman called the station to see what she needed to do about an employee not returning his company phone or paying for his truck. Officer Weaver called the woman back.
