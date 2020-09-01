CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Aug. 19, an officer was advised of a man who was supposed to be trespassed from Valley View Apartments. The officer said the department had no such order for the man.
On Aug. 19, a woman called the department asking to drop charges she had filed against another person.
On Aug. 19, an officer was advised to keep on the lookout for a stolen semi truck. The vehicle was not located.
On Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, an officer found gates and a cart shed left open at the golf course.
On Aug. 20, an officer observed vehicles parked at Wayside Park and Veterans Park after hours. The officer made contact with the people in the vehicles and advised them that the park was closed.
On Aug. 21, it was reported that there was a domestic situation on Marr Street. The subject could not be located.
On Aug. 21, a 55-year-old person called complaining of leg pain and asked to be taken to the hospital.
On Aug. 21, it was reported that there was a truck traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 60. Officers could not locate the vehicle.
On Aug. 22, an officer was contacted by the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office about a warrant. The person did have a warrant but was out of extradition.
On Aug. 22, an officer was dispatched to the lumberyard for someone who drove off the sidewalk and got the vehicle stuck on the chassis with the wheels off the ground. No injuries were reported and the driver did not want to file an accident report. Baker’s Towing was contacted to remove the vehicle.
On Aug. 22, an officer was dispatched to Second Street after someone found a bottle with syringes inside it. The bottle and syringes were disposed of.
On Aug. 22, there was a report of people fighting on North Ash Street. An officer could not locate those involved.
On Aug. 22, it was reported that someone was shooting off fireworks. An officer was unable to locate anyone shooting fireworks.
On Aug. 22, a person called advising that someone was tampering with their mailbox. Person was advised to contact the U.S. Postal Service.
On Aug. 23, an officer contacted the West Plains Police Department concerning recovered stolen property.
On Aug. 23, officers responded to Vine Street to confirm a person’s well-being and were advised there were people on the property who were unwanted. The people were told to leave.
