The Missouri Department of Conservation has extended the deadline to Jan. 15 for landowner enrollment into the Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP).
MRAP provides incentive payments of $15 to $25 per acre and habitat improvement financial assistance to participating landowners in return for allowing public access to their land for recreational activities such as hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.
Participating landowners can choose the recreational activities allowed on their property by selecting from options of all access hunting and fishing, small game and turkey hunting, youth-only hunting and fishing, archery hunting, fishing only or wildlife viewing.
Offered lands must meet minimum eligibility requirements such as being 40 contiguous acres in size (5 contiguous acres for wildlife viewing access types or 1 pond acre for fishing-only access types). MRAP properties must also consist of at least 20% quality wildlife habitat such as native grass fields, crop field buffers or managed woodlands to be eligible for the program.
There are currently more than 50 properties enrolled in the program, totaling over 13,000 acres of lands available for public outdoor recreation. MRAP funding is provided through a U.S. Department of Agriculture federal grant. This funding allows for the additional enrollment of about 7,500 new MRAP acres.
For more information on how to apply to the MRAP program, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/Zcs.
Contact local MDC private land conservationists online at mdc.mo.gov/regional-contacts?county=All, or Quail Forever farm bill biologists, missouripfqf.org/field-staff, to enroll.
For members of the public interested in accessing MRAP properties, maps, instructions, and other details are available at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/mrap. Users must respect all boundaries, follow regulations, minimize disturbance of natural resources and be respectful of other visitors.
