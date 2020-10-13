TICKETS
James C. Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2 on the U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Joshua B. Huckabee, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 2 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Bradley J. Hoffman, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Shelly Marie Messex, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:22 p.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Eriq Chad Loman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:43 p.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Sgt. Michael Huffman.
Kristen Rose Stanten, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:17 a.m. Oct. 3 on North Harris Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Kyle E. Hogan, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:50 a.m. Oct. 3 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Joshua D. Carter, Thayer, was ticketed at 10:46 a.m. Oct. 3 on the U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Quintin Petro, Tupelo, Miss., was ticketed at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on U.S. 60 on charges of speeding and no valid license. Officer Hedlesten.
Stephen L. Bookout, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 4 on Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Josh Roy Denley, Hernando, Miss., was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Emily Redessa Voss, Dexter, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Oct. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jake McCoy Uber, Nixa, was ticketed at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Christopher Lee Shaul, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:54 p.m. Oct. 4 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Bishop.
Michael Lewis Maloy, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:33 p.m. Oct. 4 on a charge of parking where prohibited and failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Charles Stephen White, Gallatin, Tenn., was ticketed at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 5 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Dennis R. Price, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 5 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Mack Andrew Shepard, Vichy, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Oct. 5 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
William Grady Josephson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:12 a.m. Thursday in the Love’s parking lot on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Chase Andrew Garrison, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:17 a.m. Thursday on East Valley Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Thomas.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 2 an officer received a call from 911 dispatch drive by a few times on North Center. A woman was reporting that a nearby residence was using some form of device that they pointed at her, causing a burning sensation on her body. The officer drove by several times but could not find any evidence of foul play.
A disturbance was reported at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 2.
It was reported at 10 p.m. Oct. 2, an officer responded to a fender bender at the Love’s parking lot.
It was reported at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 2 a Missouri State Highway patrolman brought in a man to bond out on three Mtn. View warrants.
It was reported at 1:12 a.m. Oct 3 a driver called to advise he almost hit a woman walking on Highway 76. An officer spoke with the woman and advised her to be more careful and wear more reflective and lighter clothing when walking at night.
It was reported at 8:40 p.m. Oct. 3 a building alarm on Main Street went off. The building was secured.
It was reported at 3:08 p.m. Oct. 4 a dog was killed by another dog that was loose. An incident report was taken.
A disturbance between a man and woman was reported at 4:08 p.m. Oct. 4. The two agreed to separate.
It was reported at 12:55 a.m. Oct. 5 an officer on patrol saw the door to the Snappy Mart car wash was open. The officer checked the area and then contacted an attendant who said they would secure it later.
It was reported at 2:07 a.m. Oct. 5 an officer checked Town & Country after an alarm went off. No issues were found.
It was reported at 5:48 p.m. Oct. 5 an officer responded to a vehicle accident at Burnham and Main Street.
An officer assisted Howell County Sheriff’s deputies with a combative man at 8:04 p.m. Oct. 5.
It was reported at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 6 an officer responded to call about a man having a seizure. The man was found by his children. When the officer arrived he was no longer seizing and was confused. Willow Springs emergency medical services arrived and the ambulance was escorted out of town.
It was reported at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 6 during a bathroom and building check at the park an officer found a young man who said he was homeless and sleeping in the bathroom where it was warm. The officer advised the man the park closed at 11 p.m. and that he would let him stay for a few more hours since it was cold out and he had no jacket. The officer gave the man some food and water from his patrol vehicle.
It was reported at 2:28 p.m. Oct. 6 an unidentified woman left Snappy Mart without paying for fuel.
It was reported a man was walking in median on U.S. 60. At 9:57 p.m. Oct. 6, an officer spoke with the man who said he was walking home and asked if the officer was going to shoot him. The officer said he was not and he was just worried about his safety. The man seemed out of sorts, confused and was not wearing any shoes. The officer asked if he needed anyone to talk to and the man said he did not. The man asked if he was free to go and the officer said he was and that he was just concerned about his wellbeing.
It was reported at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday while checking the park an officer found a gray backpack at one of the dugouts. The officer took the back pack for lost and found at the police department.
It was reported at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday an officer received a call from 911 dispatch regarding o a woman who said she was being shot at with some sort of heat ray by her neighbors. The woman said she was getting hit most of the evening and drove to the police department to get some sleep in her car, but she was also being hit by the heat ray while she was there. She returned home and requested the police come by and do a follow-up. The officer recommended she see a doctor. An officer stayed nearby for 15 minutes before leaving the scene.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday an officer spoke with a man who state he was receiving threatening text messages from his cousin’s ex-boyfriend. The officer advised the man to block the person’s phone number. Later the officer spoke with the ex-boyfriend who stated he was just trying to get his property back from his ex-girlfriend. The officer advised him it was a civil matter.
A disturbance between a man and a woman was reported at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday. The officer spoke and found the two were arguing over their broken vehicle.
It was reported at 1:09 a.m. Thursday an officer spoke with a man walking through town. The man said he was walking to Snappy Mart to get something to drink. The man’s credentials were ran and produced a non-extraditable warrant from Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.