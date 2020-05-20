The Ozark Action Board of Directors Executive Committee will convene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of Ozark Action Building 2, 720 E. Main St. in West Plains.
The committee will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, and review and complete the 90-day evaluation for the executive director.
The meeting will return to open session and conduct any other business as needed before adjourning.
At the conclusion of that meeting, the Ozarks Community Development Corporation Board of Directors will meet at 6:50 in the same location to approve January minutes and hear financial reports and property management updates.
At 7 p.m. the Ozark Action Inc. Board of Directors will meet in the same location.
Financial reports will be given with regard to Head Start, updates to check signers and Payroll Protection Plan funds.
Executive Director Terry Sanders will give his report, and then reports will be heard from Head Start, Community Development Board, Howell County Public Housing Agency and Workforce Investment Board councils.
Under new business, the board is expected to discuss Ozark Action's partnership role in the second phase of the Webster Groves development in West Plains. In addition, applications for weatherization and Missouri Housing Development Corporation COVID-19 relief.
CARES Act Supplemental Funding information will also be presented.
Presentations will be given regarding Head Start Quality Improvement and Virtual Summer School grants, along with vehicle purchases.
Discussion tab led from November 2019 and March meetings regarding board committee assignments will be revisited. The Employee Resource Manual will be presented for review/update, and disposal of equipment or property will be discussed.
Under old business, in closed session, the board will discuss property updates and the 90-day evaluation of the executive director that was tabled from the March meeting.
The public is welcome to observe by telephone or electronically. For more information call 256-6147.
