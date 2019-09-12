Lana J. Davis, 19, of West Plains suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 9:30 p.m. on County Road 377 1.5 miles south of Koshkonong in Oregon County.
Trooper C.A. Kimes with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Willow Springs, reported Davis was not wearing a seatbelt when her northbound 2012 Ford Fusion ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Davis was transported by private vehicle to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
Tpr. Kimes was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T.D. Pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.