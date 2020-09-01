Two Summersville residents suffered injuries after a utility vehicle crashed at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 106 in Shannon County, 7 miles east of Summersville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. K. Etherton with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Bradyn R. Terrill, 21, and passenger Carl D. Terrill, 47, were westbound in a 2015 Polaris RZR that made a sharp turn and overturned. Neither occupant wore a safety device, according to the patrol.
The report shows Carl Terrill suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Moderate injuries were reported for Bradyn Terrill who was taken by ambulance to the same facility.
Minor injuries were reported for a Rolla woman whose vehicle ran off the road, striking a tree and a house, at 5:50 a.m. Aug. 22 on Highway 142, 20 miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
Msgt. R.T. Rees reported Angelica M. Otero, 26, of Rolla, was westbound in a 2013 Ford pickup wthat ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and then struck the tree and house. Otero was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Otero was taken by Oregon County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
