INCIDENTS
At 6:52 p.m. Nov. 13, Officer Brent McKemie responded to a location on Worcester Street regarding property damage with a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
At 1:20 a.m. Nov. 14, a traffic stop was conducted on Gibson Street, resulting in the arrest of the driver on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 1:51 a.m. Nov. 14 he responded to a home on Catalina Drive regarding an assault. It was determined a person had brandished a knife and attempted to strike another person with it, and also caused property damage to a home and a vehicle. Charges will be forwarded to prosecutors.
At 9:57 a.m. Nov. 14, Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported he responded to a vacant home on Thayer Avenue, having been told a man entered it. The man was found inside the house and placed under arrest on active Howell and Ozark county and Thayer warrants and held in the Howell County Jail.
At 11:13 a.m. Nov. 14, officers were dispatched to Broadway to investigate the theft of two firearms from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Cpl. Shannon Sisney was dispatched to Washington Avenue regarding a found bicycle that had been lying under a porch for a week. It may be claimed at the police department.
Officer McKemie reported at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 he responded to Southern Hills Shopping Center to investigate property found in a business. The property will be placed in evidence for destruction and the matter is considered closed.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 14 he was on patrol when he encountered a man on Fourth Street who had active city warrants. The man was arrested with no new charges.
Officers responded at 6:28 p.m. Nov. 14 to a location on St. Louis Street regarding a door alarm. The building was secured and the alarm reset. Officer McKemie.
At 6:35 p.m. Nov. 14, Officer Bradshaw arrested a man with an active warrant at Ridge Crest hotel.
At 7:08 p.m. Nov. 14, Officer McKemie responded to a site on Porter Wagoner Boulevard, having been told by an anonymous caller of a person there with active warrants. The suspect was located, arrested and transported to the city jail, where suspected illegal contraband was found in the person’s possession. Charges are pending lab results.
At 9:14 p.m. Nov. 14, it was reported the Emergency Operations Center was activated due to a weather event occurring from 5:22 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Nov. 15. No damage was reported in West Plains. Chief Stephen Monticelli.
At 11:28 a.m. Nov. 15, officers were dispatched to the alleged theft of several items from a home on West First Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Sisney responded at 11:42 a.m. Nov. 15 to a home on Walker Street regarding an accidental drug overdose. It was learned a man had been drinking alcohol for two days, then took five more doses of prescription medication than he was supposed to. The man was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.
At 3:28 p.m. Nov. 15, Cpl. Stuart was advised a vehicle had been stolen on County Road 8660. Stuart saw the vehicle traveling on U.S. 63, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested the driver. Charges are pending.
A woman reported at 4:11 p.m. on Nov. 15 she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. There were no injuries and the incident was forwarded to city prosecutors.
At 8:26 p.m. Nov. 15 it was reported an autistic man ran away from a home on Garrett Street. He was located and transported to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment after making threats to others. Officer McKemie.
