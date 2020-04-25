CALLS FOR SERVICE
On April 14 an officer was advised that an employee of Signal called requesting an officer's presence and assistance dispersing youths. Upon the officers arrival the youths had already left the area.
On April 14 an officer was dispatched to an address on East James for a disturbance. The caller said someone knocking on the side of the house. The officer walked around the house but could not locate anyone. The officer advised the woman that extra patrols would be conducted throughout the night.
On April 15 an officer received a report of someone knocking on an apartment door on East Seventh Street. No one was in the area when officer arrived. The officer advised the person that extra patrols would be conducted in the area.
On April 15 an officer was dispatched to assist emergency medical services with a patient having seizures.
On Saturday a caller asked for information on an ATV they were buying, and wanting to make sure it wasn’t stolen.
On Saturday, a call was received requesting an officer check a house to make sure someone isn’t hurt or dead due to buzzards flying over and landing on the house. Officer checked the residence and concerns were deemed unfounded.
On Saturday it was reported by a caller that her ex is harassing her by calling her every morning. The caller was told to not answer his call and seek an expert at the Howell County Court if she felt it was necessary.
On Saturday a woman called to report that her daughter was causing a disturbance and destroying things. The daughter left the residence upon the officer’s arrival.
On Saturday a caller said his wife stole his debit card. It was determined to be a civil matter. The caller later called back stating the card had been returned.
On Saturday it was reported that a man noticed a house on East Third Street had been burglarized. The caller said the owner lives in Branson. Information was gathered and it was determined a burglary report had already been filed.
