CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Friday an officer was asked to meet an individual at the police department to pick up paperwork.
On Saturday it was reported an officer was dispatched to Apple Market about a man making alarming remarks to an employee. When the officer arrived the man was gone and the officer informed management they could have the man charged with trespass. The manager asked for extra patrols.
On Saturday it was reported an officer was dispatched to Delp Road to assist EMS on a 911 hang-up call. The woman refused to go to the hospital.
On Saturday an officer assisted with a funeral escort.
On Saturday an officer was asked to call a man about a report he made. The officer attempted to contact the man several times but was unable to get an answer.
On Saturday an officer was advised of a reckless driver heading towards town on W Highway. The officer drove to the area but couldn’t locate the vehicle.
On Saturday an officer was requested to do a well-being check on Wilford Street. The officer made contact with the individual, made sure everything was all right and contacted the initial caller to advise what was said.
On Saturday it was reported an officer was dispatched to Washington Street to talk with a woman about her dog. The woman called 911 and told them her dog had been dragged off by another bigger dog. When the officer arrived the woman told the officer she followed the dogs down through the water to the north of her place and lost where they had gone from there. The woman was afraid that her dog was going to be killed. The officer assured the woman he would drive around and try to find her dog. The officer reported that about three minutes after leaving to find the dog, 911 received a second call from the woman stating that her dog had come home.
On Saturday an officer was requested to meet with a woman working for an at-home company who had been assisting the occupants at a home on Delp Road. The officer was advised the woman needed to file a report for an assault. The officer met with her upon his arrival and she told him that that morning her client had told her that her son hit her with a notebook. The employee said due to being told the information she was mandated to report it. A report will be made once the complaint form is received.
On Sunday a man contacted the police department requesting to know if Mtn. View was under curfew or quarantine. The man was advised that no such orders had been issued to the city.
On Sunday it was reported an officer was dispatched to West Third Street for two people going through a shed in the backyard of the residence. Contact was made with the individuals, they stated that they had been staying in the shed and had permission but they were told to leave earlier that day so they were moving their belongings out. The homeowner said they did at one point have permission to be in the building but she would like them removed from the property. The two subjects left without incident.
On Sunday an officer was contacted by a woman seeking information about local resources to get someone out of the cold and off the street. The woman was given some of the known resources and she stated she would contact them.
