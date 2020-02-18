CALLS FOR SERVICE
A man called on Feb. 1 to ask officers if his tackle box full of pocket knives had been found during the recent execution of a search warrant at a home in town. Officers advised they hadn’t come across anything like that but would let him know if they did.
On Feb. 1 officers stopped to check on a motorist on U.S. 60. The vehicle had run out of gas and the driver had someone bring him gas so he could drive to the Anchor gas station.
On Feb. 1 a person called the police department to advise there were dogs in cages at a location on East First Street that appeared to be malnourished. An officer dispatched to the location was unable to find the dogs.
An officer was contacted on Feb. 1 by a deputy from Nebraska regarding locating a Mtn. View resident regarding a case they were investigating.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Signal regarding a woman who had attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol and returned it when confronted by a store employee. A store employee asked that she be trespassed from the property.
On Feb. 2 officers responded to Walmart regarding a woman that was causing a disturbance. The woman was leaving the property when officers arrived and was allowed to leave without further incident.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Highway 17 regarding a woman who was stopping vehicles and walking on the roadway. The woman told officers she was heading to West Plains and she was warned to stay off of the road and not interfere with traffic.
On Feb. 2 a caller asked about possible recourse regarding a family member that was in possession of marijuana.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Delp Road regarding a woman who was screaming at vehicles and causing a disturbance. An officer spoke with the woman and she calmed down and said she would stop yelling.
On Feb. 2 officers were dispatched to Valley View Apartments for a medical call.
Officers were dispatched on Feb. 2 to Walgreens regarding a security alarm and found the building to be secure. The key holder was contacted and no further action was required.
On Feb. 2 officers responded to a home on Delp Road regarding assist first responders with a man with altered mental status that was having trouble breathing. The man was diabetic and the problem had been resolved by the time EMS arrived.
Officers responded on Feb. 2 to a report of gun shots at a location on East Second Street. Officers were unable to locate the source of the complaint.
