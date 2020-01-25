TICKETS
Timothy Brian Schmidt, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 15 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Junior Dee Huffman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 on a charge of careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Dustin R. Chaney, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:29 p.m. Jan 17 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to register a motor vehicle. Cpl. Jackson.
Sage Macky Letterman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:19 p.m. Jan. 17 on charges of failure to drive within a single lane and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Jackson.
INCIDENTS
At 2:15 a.m. Jan. 14 while investigating multiple burglaries officers were made aware of the theft of a pickup truck from a home on Oak Street. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
At 8:59 a.m. Jan. 17 a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at Midwest Walnut. Officer Jim Hedleston.
At 1:19 a.m. Jan. Thursday officers responded to Love’s truck stop in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officer Turnbull.
At 2:14 a.m. Jan. Thursday officers responded to a home on East Third Street in reference to a report of a deceased person. Officer Turnbull.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 16 a man at a location on Sixth Street wished to go to the stress unit at Ozarks Medical Center. Officers responded and the man was about to be transported by ambulance when he became combative and was taken in a patrol vehicle instead.
It was reported at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 16 officers responded to a some on Sixth Street to assist emergency medical services.
At 2:18 a.m. Jan. 16 it was reported a man had called asking for details of an accident report. The caller was informed the report wouldn’t be complete till the next day.
It was reported at 3:48 a.m. Jan. 16 a woman had come to the police department to report a gun had been stolen from her. An officer spoke with the woman, who declined to provide information.
It was reported at 4:12 a.m. Jan. 16 an employee of Ferguson Drug had called to report someone was digging through their trash cans. An officer responded to the area and was unable to find anyone.
At 4:33 a.m. Jan. 16 it was reported a woman had called to ask if she would get in trouble if she sent someone money. An officer spoke with the woman and it was discovered there had been a scam phone call and she was advised not to send any money.
At 7:46 a.m. Jan. 16 an employee of Willow Springs Bakery reported someone had thrown an egg at the window sometime the night before.
It was reported at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 16 a man called asking about a family member and was informed the family member had been arrested.
At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 16 it was reported there was a dog on a chain that had no shelter. When officers arrived the dog was inside a dog house.
It was reported at 1:07 a.m. Jan. 17 a man had called asking how to get a report sent to an Army recruiter. The caller was told about the required paperwork.
It was reported at 1:09 a.m. Jan. 17 a man had called to report he had been involved in an accident the day before, had lost a tire from the back of his truck and wanted to know if it had been turned in to the police department. The man was advised to call the company that towed his vehicle to see if they had it.
It was reported at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 17 there were dogs barking at a location on Park Street. Officers were unable to locate any barking dogs in that area.
It was reported at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 17 a woman had called wanting to know if she was eligible for assistance from Ministerial Alliance. She was informed she was not eligible at that time.
It was reported at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 17 someone had called about a dog that was chained outside of a home on Highway 76. The dog’s owner was spoken to and it was taken inside.
It was reported at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 18 there had been a 911 hang up call that had originated at the school. Officers were unable to locate anyone at or around the school area. Dispatchers at 911 stated the call could have been caused accidentally by the weather.
It was reported at 10:53 a.m. Jan. 18 there were possible trespassers at an apartment on East Main Street. When officers arrived no one answered the door.
At 7:22 p.m. Jan. 18 it was reported that several individuals were using flashlights to look around the area of the golf course entrance on Benyo Drive. When officers arrived the individuals were gone.
At 11:49 p.m. Sunday it was reported there was a possible domestic disturbance at a location on East Main Street. When officers arrived the parties had separated and one of them was waiting for a ride to another location for the night. The disturbance was not determined to be physical.
It was reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday a vehicle had gone off the road at the U.S. 60/63 junction. When officers arrived the highway patrol was already on scene.
It was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday a man with a knife was threatening family members at a location on Hickory Hills. The man was arrested and transported to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department pending charges.
