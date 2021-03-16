Moderate injuries were reported for a Douglas County woman who was in a crash at 1:35 p.m. Saturday on V Highway, 2 miles west of Drury, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. W.A. Wadlington with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Serita J. Clark, 58, Drury, was eastbound in a 2007 Dodge Dakota that ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Clark, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Tpr. Wadlington was assisted by Tpr. J.W. Philpott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.