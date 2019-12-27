The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Mtn. View native Sarah Medlock as the new regional administrator to lead regional operations in the Ozark Region, including delivering on strategic priorities and performance measures for the region.
Medlock will also oversee regional public resource management, private land, community conservation, regional planning, recreations use, infrastructure maintenance and repair, and regional business operations and compliance. The regional administrator also coordinates with other MDC branches, including protection, science, education, and communications.
“I am excited to get to help MDC employees in this capacity, with the help of our many great partners, to continue to advance our mission of sustainability in managing and protecting the fish, forest, and wildlife resources that we are so blessed to have on private and public land here in the Ozarks,” Medlock said. “I also hope to build upon the great teamwork MDC and our partners share in getting people outdoors more to connect with and value our wonderful natural resources and the benefits they provide to our lives.”
Medlock’s 15-year career with MDC has been split between the agency’s Forestry and Private Land Services divisions. During her time with MDC, she has been involved with public and private land management. She has worked with professional timber harvesters to accomplish management goals on public land and Tree Farm standards on private land.
Medlock has also performed duties in various aspects of wildfire suppression, both in Missouri and in other states. She received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation management from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University).
“These regional changes are part of the Department’s larger organizational roadmap for the future to build on the success we’ve had over the last 80 years in delivering on our conservation priorities and serving the citizens of Missouri,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We also need to be able to adapt as quickly as the world is changing around us, including successfully tackling increasing natural-resource challenges and a decreasing connection to nature by people of all ages.”
MDC has eight regions across the state and each region will be led by a regional administrator. All eight regional administrators report directly to the assistant deputy of resource management in Jefferson City to ensure regional operations also remain coordinated at the statewide level.
Regional administrators are transitionining this month into their new roles with the final organizational roadmap to be completed by July 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.