The West Plains Municipal Court will be closed for training from 1:30 to 5 p.m. daily between Feb. 1 and 5.
The court office will be open each day from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone who is currently scheduled to appear court Feb. 4 will have their case moved to March 4, keeping the same time as previously scheduled.
