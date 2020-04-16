INCIDENTS
At 8:31 p.m. April 5 officers were dispatched to a home on Lanton Road to investigate a report of a court order violation. A report was taken from the alleged victim and a witness, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
The manager of an apartment complex reported at 9:12 p.m. April 5 someone who was evicted and told not to return to an apartment complex on Chippewa Street had been staying there. The suspect was located and ticketed on a charge of trespassing. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 9:17 p.m. April 5 to a home on Texas Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A report was taken but no charges have been filed. Officer Bradshaw.
At 11:21 p.m. April 5 officers were dispatched to a home on Lanton Road regarding a domestic disturbance. A suspect was placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. Officer Wes Stuart.
