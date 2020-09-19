INCIDENTS
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 4:41 p.m. Sept. 1 to a home on BB Highway to investigate a report that an elderly woman was missing. The woman was located.
At 9:37 p.m. Sept. 1, a West Plains Bank debit card was found on Lambe Avenue and turned in to Officer Kevin White. The owner of the card was unable to be found because of an outdated address and phone number and the card was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
At 10:02 a.m. Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to a home on Locust Street regarding unwanted people being there. A man and woman were spoken to and it was discovered the woman had an active warrant out of Wright County. She was taken into custody and transported to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 2 someone stole his motorcycle between 10:30 p.m. the night before and 9 a.m. that morning. During the investigation, the motorcycle was found and returned to the owner. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 12:49 p.m. Sept. 2, a man reported a damaged storage shed door at a home Farrell Street and a stolen chainsaw. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 2 he responded to the intersection of McFarland Street and Deatherage Drive to investigate a vehicle accident. It was learned one of the individuals involved had active city warrants and the person was placed under arrest.
Officer McKemie responded at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 2 to a home on Lincoln Avenue regarding people stealing from, vandalizing and possibly sleeping in a house that is being remodeled. The case is under investigation.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Officer Paul Bradshaw reported he conducted a traffic stop on Independence Avenue at Amy Street. The driver and occupants were identified and the vehicle was searched after a positive alert by the canine unit. All three occupants were ticketed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 8:23 p.m. Sept. 2, Officer McKemie responded to a home on Jackson Street to conduct a well-being check on an elderly man. The man was taken to Ozarks Medical Center for an evaluation.
At 9:42 p.m. Sept. 2, officers spoke with a person regarding stolen property. It was learned someone illegally entered a property and took money from the victim. A possible suspect has been identified. Officer Reid.
At 10:44 p.m. Sept. 2, the police department received a call involving property found on Locust Street. The property was taken into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Conner Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 3 a man in a green car dropped off a box of kittens at the West Plans Regional Animal Shelter and left. A suspect has not been identified. Officer John Murrell.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 3 he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard at First Street. The driver was found to have an active warrant, arrested and released to the sheriff's department to await extradition.
At 7:01 p.m. Sept. 3 a suspect was arrested pending charges for unlawful use of a weapon. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Officers responded at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 3 to Kentucky Avenue regarding a tire that was slashed on Aug. 28. The incident is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
Officer Turnbull reported at 8:42 p.m. Sept. 3 he investigated a report of a runaway child. The child was found and returned home.
Officers responded at 10:51 p.m. Sept. 3 to a home on Westway Drive regarding a possible drug overdose. It was discovered the man was dead and the case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 2:01 a.m. Sept. 4, officers responded to the area of Seventh Street and Alaska Street regarding a report of two boys trying to get into vehicles. When officers entered the area the boys fled on foot and were later located and identified. Charges are pending. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
At 1:42 p.m. Sept. 4, Officer Jones was dispatched to Parkway Shopping Center to investigate a report of a tire that was slashed on Aug. 30 or 31.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 3:04 p.m. Sept. 4 investigated a report that a male middle school student received pornographic photos from a juvenile female. The case is under investigation.
At 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Officer McKemie reported he responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Aid Avenue.
At 5:52 p.m. Sept. 4, a domestic assault report was taken on Anne Drive. Officer Turnbull.
At 7:21 p.m. Sept. 4, officers were dispatched to Lexington Avenue regarding a peace disturbance. A complaint was signed and the matter was forwarded to municipal court. Officer Bradshaw.
At 12:41 a.m. Sept. 5, a man was arrested pending charges of assault on a law enforcement officer. Officer Turnbull.
A woman reported at 4:14 a.m. Sept. 5 her boyfriend had just stolen her mother's handgun from a location on Allen Street and left on a bicycle. The suspect was not located and the firearm was found at the home it had reportedly been stolen from. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Kevin White reported at 8:06 a.m. Sept. 5 he was dispatched to a location on Walnut Street to investigate a report that several items were broken into and items stolen, including an Alpine radio faceplate.
At 9:34 a.m. Sept. 5, Officer McKemie responded to a home on West Second Street regarding the theft of a leaf blower and gas cans. The case is under investigation.
At 10:41 a.m. Sept. 5, it was reported a burglary had taken place at a location on Cedar Lane. Officer McKemie.
At 1:51 p.m. Sept. 5, officers were dispatched to Carstar on Old Airport Road for an alarm. An open door was located and the building searched, but no one was found. The building was secured and officers cleared the scene. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 6:26 p.m. Sept. 5, officers conducted a traffic stop near the area of First Street and Missouri Avenue. A passenger was found to have active warrants and placed under arrest. Officer Reid.
Officer Burnes was dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Sept. 5 to collect property found on Allen Street. The property was placed in evidence for safekeeping.
Officer Turnbull reported at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 5 he took a report for property found on Dana Street.
At 9:17 p.m. Sept. 5, a report was taken for property found on Kentucky Avenue. An attempt to contact the owner was unsuccessful and further attempts will be made. Officer Bradshaw.
