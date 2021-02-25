Beginning today, the KSGF WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Springfield, will be down for about a week while the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying parts are replaced, announced officials.
According to the officials, the replacements are important to support the radar’s operation during power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.
The generator update is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements intended to keep the nation’s radars viable into the 2030s. NOAA National Weather Service, the U.S. Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program.
The first project was the installation of a new signal processor, and the second was a transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.
While the Springfield radar is down, those following radar activity can watch adjacent radars including Pleasant Hill/Kansas City (KEAX), St Louis (KLSX), Paducah, Ky. (KPAH), Memphis, Tenn. (KNQA), Little Rock, Ark. (KLZK), Fort Smith, Ark. (KSRX), Tulsa, Okla. (KINX), Wichita, Kan. (KICT) and Topeka, Kan. (KTWX). For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to radar.weather.gov.
The Springfield radar is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds.
The National Weather Service in Springfield can be found at @NWSSpringfield on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.