Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration sponsored the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to reduce incidents of impaired driving leading up to and including Labor Day weekend.
In partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies, the National Park Service Traffic Safety Coalition participated in high visibility traffic enforcement initiatives in support of this campaign.
Locally, law enforcement rangers from Ozark National Scenic Riverways participated in eight traffic saturation patrols on park roadways. Locations were chosen based on data analysis suggesting a high probability for serious traffic violations. Rangers worked in teams to interdict and arrest impaired drivers and address other serious traffic offenses.
Authorities made 252 traffic stops and contacts, which resulted in 138 tickets or criminal charges, 262 warnings documented, 26 arrests and six warrants served. Of the arrests, 15 were for misdemeanor violations and 11 were for felonies.
In addition, rangers identified 74 instances of possession of a controlled substance and 16 drivers operating while intoxicated.
There was also an arrest for boating while intoxicated and an arrest for felony fleeing to elude, and four illegal firearms were seized.
The primary goal of Ozark National Scenic Riverways law enforcement rangers when conducting traffic enforcement is to promote public safety and the efficient flow of vehicular and pedestrian travel on park roadways. To that end, law enforcement rangers continue to proactively interdict impaired drivers.
The mission of the National Park Service Traffic Safety Coalition is to provide for safer park roadways through engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency medical services.
The mission of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is to save lives, prevent injuries and reduce economic costs due to road traffic crashes through education, research, safety standards and enforcement.
For more information about Ozark National Scenic Riverways, call 573-323-4236; visit the park’s Facebook page, or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.
