TICKETS
Korey A. Gonzalez, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 on Main Street of a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Raira Vaz Penna, Marion, Ark., was ticketed at 10:35 a.m. Sept. 11 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Eva Mae Kollar, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3 a.m. Wednesday on DD Highway on a charge of allowing animal to run at large. Animal Control.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:22 a.m. Sept. 13 an officer was advised of a 911 hang-up call at the corner of Z Highway and Highway 76. The officer was unable to locate the source.
It was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sept 13 a white Mustang convertible was driving recklessly. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sept. 13 an officer checked the area around Snappy Mart for a white woman with reddish-blond hair and several tattoos who was allegedly involved in an incident of arson, according to the St. Roberts Police Department. The woman apparently left the scene in another vehicle before the officer arrived.
It was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 13 a woman called to report that she saw a man and a woman running from the high school with duffel bags. When an officer responded, the man ran, but the woman stayed and said the bag was just her purse and would not identify the man to the officer.
It was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 14 an officer saw the entry door to the former car wash building was open. An officer contacted the attendant of the building, who secured it.
It was reported at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 a man called the department regarding a Freightliner he had leased to another person while he was hospitalized, but the lessee would not return the truck due to repairs and storage costs. An officer advised the caller it was a civil matter because of the lease agreement.
A 911 hang-up call was reported at 7:05 a.m. Sept. 16.
It was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 16, an officer made a well-being check on a woman who stopped by the Troop G lobby to request water. The woman said she was walking to Mtn. Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.